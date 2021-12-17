Me Too: Chris Noth Accused Of Sexual Assault, Denies All Allegations.

Chris Noth, star of Sex and the City, rejected sexual assault charges made against him by two women.

Noth said that his interactions with the ladies in 2004 and 2015 were “consensual.” In a written reply, Noth, stated: “The charges against me made by individuals I met years, even decades ago are totally incorrect.”

“These stories may have happened 30 years ago or just yesterday – no always means no – that is a boundary I did not cross.”

The Claims:

According to the report: Noth allegedly raped a lady at his West Hollywood apartment in 2004. This happened when she went to return a book he had loaned her at the building’s pool. She was 22 at the time of the event. The girl claim that she went to the hospital to get stitches for her injuries.

The other lady claimed she was on a date with Noth in New York in 2015 when he invited her back to his apartment and raped her.

Noth recently did an episode of And Just Like That. In the episode his character dies of a heart attack immediately after working out on a Peloton exercise bike. Because of that, Noth was persuaded by Peloton to appear in a parody advertising stressing the product’s health benefits.

Peloton has taken down the ad and linked social media posts in the aftermath of the claims.

Why Now?

The two women told The Reporter that the heightened attention on Noth and the Sex and the City sequel had been “triggering” and had urged them to share their stories.

Noth Replied:

“It’s impossible not to question the timing of these reports coming out,” Noth remarked.

“I don’t know why they’re surfacing now,” he continued, “but I do know this: I did not assault these women.”

A representative for the Los Angeles Police Department told AFP that the department is “looking into the nature of the claim.”