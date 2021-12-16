Request for Surah-e-Fateha: Imran Abbas’ Mother passes away
Pakistani Actor Imran Abbas shares the devastating news of his mother’s passing in a heart felt post on social media.
“Alwida meri Maan… I won’t be able to kiss these feet anymore,” “lost my ‘Jannat’ today.” Said Abbas.
Read more: Imran Abbas Dedicates A Heartfelt Post To His Mommy On Mother’s Day
He further requested his fans and colleagues to recite Surah-e-Fateha and pray for the departed soul.
Imran shared that he lost his father on the same day 2 years back in the comments of the same post.
View this post on Instagram
Sajal Aly, Sunita Marshall, Shagufta Ejaz and several other actors offered their condolences to Imran on his loss.
Indian comedian Gaurav Gera, singer Adnan Sami and Turkish Actor Celal AL also joined in to sympathies the actor.
Read more: Indian singer Alka Yagnik is super excited for Imran Abbas’s upcoming drama serial
Alka Yagnik joined in grieve while also remembering her late mother, “so so sorry to know this… I know how heartbreaking it is, have lost mine too not v long back… May God give you strength and courage to bear this irreparable loss… plz take care, “she said.
Read More
Alia Bhatt, Ayan Mukerji look for blessing at Gurdwara Bangla Sahib for Brahmastra
Befor launching the motion poster of the most awaited film Brahmastra, Alia...
Sajal Aly looks breathtaking in recent shoot
The gorgeous actress, Sajal Aly looked adorable in a recent photoshoot. She...
Who thinks we spread “Fahashi” should promptly get rid of their TV, says Ushna Shah
Pakistani actress Ushna Shah delivered a message to those who criticize the...
Fawad Khan & Sanam Saeed appear on Indian screen
Pakistani superstars Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed are reunited after eight years...
Kim Kardashian passes Baby Bar Law exam at fourth attempt
The well-known American TV star Kim Kardashian has cleared baby bar law...