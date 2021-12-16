Request for Surah-e-Fateha: Imran Abbas’ Mother passes away

Pakistani Actor Imran Abbas shares the devastating news of his mother’s passing in a heart felt post on social media.

“Alwida meri Maan… I won’t be able to kiss these feet anymore,” “lost my ‘Jannat’ today.” Said Abbas.

He further requested his fans and colleagues to recite Surah-e-Fateha and pray for the departed soul.

Imran shared that he lost his father on the same day 2 years back in the comments of the same post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝑰𝑴𝑹𝑨𝑵 𝑨𝑩𝑩𝑨𝑺 (@imranabbas.official)

Sajal Aly, Sunita Marshall, Shagufta Ejaz and several other actors offered their condolences to Imran on his loss.

Indian comedian Gaurav Gera, singer Adnan Sami and Turkish Actor Celal AL also joined in to sympathies the actor.

Alka Yagnik joined in grieve while also remembering her late mother, “so so sorry to know this… I know how heartbreaking it is, have lost mine too not v long back… May God give you strength and courage to bear this irreparable loss… plz take care, “she said.