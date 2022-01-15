Ayeza Khan thanks fans and family on Instagram

On Saturday, Ayeza Khan thanked her millions of admirers for their kind messages and presents as she celebrated her 31st birthday with her family.

With a beautiful comment, the Mehar Posh actress shared stunning images of her husband Danish Taimoor, and their children Hoorain and Ryan Taimoor on Instagram.

The actress wrote, “Can’t ask for anything else. Thank you soo much for the love, support, and all wishes you guys sent my way. And the gifts too!.”

Danish Taimoor had previously shared a loving photo with Ayeza to wish her a happy birthday.

“Years pass, we grow, and our LOVE grows with it,” he added. Thank you for coming into my life and staying with me for the rest of my life… AIZA, HAPPY BIRTHDAY.”

To which Ayeza left a romantic comment, writing, “I love you @danishtaimoor16,” followed by a heart emoji.