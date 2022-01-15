Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

15th Jan, 2022. 07:50 pm

Ayeza Khan thanks fans and family on Instagram

On Saturday, Ayeza Khan thanked her millions of admirers for their kind messages and presents as she celebrated her 31st birthday with her family.

Read more: Ayeza Khan celebrates her birthday today

With a beautiful comment, the Mehar Posh actress shared stunning images of her husband Danish Taimoor, and their children Hoorain and Ryan Taimoor on Instagram.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak) 

The actress wrote, “Can’t ask for anything else. Thank you soo much for the love, support, and all wishes you guys sent my way. And the gifts too!.”

Read more: Ayeza Khan serves up major fashion vibes in latest pictures

Danish Taimoor had previously shared a loving photo with Ayeza to wish her a happy birthday.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Danish Taimoor (@danishtaimoor16) 

“Years pass, we grow, and our LOVE grows with it,” he added. Thank you for coming into my life and staying with me for the rest of my life… AIZA, HAPPY BIRTHDAY.”

To which Ayeza left a romantic comment, writing, “I love you @danishtaimoor16,” followed by a heart emoji.

 

