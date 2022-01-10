Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

10th Jan, 2022. 04:47 pm

Bob Saget found dead in Florida hotel room

Bob Saget, the American comedian who made millions of people laugh as the star of “Full House,” was found dead in a Florida hotel room on Sunday.

It remained unclear how the adored 65-year-old actor, and one of the most recognizable faces on American television in the 1990s, died.

When police were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes, where Saget had been found “unresponsive.” The Orange County Sheriff’s office reported they found no signs of foul play or narcotics.

He was on the road across the country and had just finished a gig in Jacksonville the night before his death. After the show, he tweeted about how much fun he was having.

Messages of condolences flowed in from all over the world, including from his Full House co-stars.

Saget, 65, played Danny Tanner, a widowed father of three daughters who struggles to raise kids. He managed that with the help of his brother-in-law Jesse and buddy Joey who were at the center of the famous “Full House” sitcom.

It aired on ABC for eight seasons, from 1987 to 1995. From 2016 through 2020, Netflix showed a sequel centering on one of Danny’s children, DJ Tanner.

Saget was also the narrator on the CBS blockbuster show “How I Met Your Mother” and the host of America’s Funniest Home Videos, which was enormously successful in the pre-YouTube era.

In 1956, Saget was born in Philadelphia. He had three children: twins Aubrey and Lara, and Jennifer from his first wife, Sherri Kramer Saget.

His stand-up comedy was recognized for being significantly more filthy than his television portrayal of “America’s dad.”

He left behind three children and his second wife, Kelly Rizzo.

