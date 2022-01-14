Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

14th Jan, 2022. 04:25 pm

Celebrities back Emma Watson on her support to Palestinians

Emma Watson received outrage for sharing solidarity with Palestinians. Yet celebrities have expressed their support for her.

Around 40 celebrities have signed a joint statement. In which they condemned the anti-Semitism allegations leveled against Watson last week by a former UN envoy from Israel.

Read more: Emma Watson post in support of Palestinian movement

“We join Emma Watson in supporting the simple declaration that solidarity is a verb.’ Including meaningful solidarity with Palestinians fighting for their human rights under international law,” the statement adds.

“We recognize the underlying power imbalance between Israel, the occupying power, and the Palestinians, the people under a system of military occupation and apartheid,” said the artists. The list of celebs included Miriam Margolyes, Maxine Peake, Viggo Mortensen, Gael Garca Bernal, Jim Jarmusch, Steve Coogan, and Julie Christie.

Read more: Emma Watson believes Emma Roberts is more ‘cute’ 

The statement also denounced the region’s ongoing displays of violence, bigotry, and Islamophobia.

“We reject Israeli attempts to evict Palestinian families from their homes. In the East Jerusalem neighborhoods of Sheikh Jarrah and Silwan, as well as elsewhere in the occupied Palestinian land.”

“Opposition to a political system or policy differs from bigotry, hatred, and discrimination directed at any group of persons based on their identity,” it went on to say.

