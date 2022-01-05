Groom Arez Ahmed has something to share with bride Hiba Qadir

The love birds have been relishing their wedding ceremonies. Image: Instagram

As the cutest couple in town is getting married in a few days, the hot groom Arez Ahmed has something to share with wife-to-be Hiba Qadir.

Arez took to his Instagram after their mayoun ceremony and penned down a heart-felt note for the bride.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arez Ahmed (@imarezahmed)

“Tumhari aur meri kahani ki tarhan hoa yh mayoun…. Achanak aur khobsorat”

Read more: Hiba Bukhari got engaged to Arez Ahmed

Ahmed said in his post that the ceremony took place the same way as their love story…. ‘Sudden and beautiful’.

The Mere Apne actor shared a lovely picture of the couple from their mayoun ceremony along with the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hiba Qadir (@ihibaqadir)

Arez and Hiba excite their fans a few days ago when made their relationship official with a post on Instagram.

Read more: Hiba Bukhari, Arez Ahmed make first public appearance as an official couple

Hiba took to her social media to announce her relationship. The click showed her wearing the engagement ring.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hiba Qadir (@ihibaqadir)

“This is to announce that in this bustling world YOU are MINE! Shukar Allah and Mash’Allah.”