Groom Arez Ahmed has something to share with bride Hiba Qadir
As the cutest couple in town is getting married in a few days, the hot groom Arez Ahmed has something to share with wife-to-be Hiba Qadir.
Arez took to his Instagram after their mayoun ceremony and penned down a heart-felt note for the bride.
“Tumhari aur meri kahani ki tarhan hoa yh mayoun…. Achanak aur khobsorat”
Ahmed said in his post that the ceremony took place the same way as their love story…. ‘Sudden and beautiful’.
The Mere Apne actor shared a lovely picture of the couple from their mayoun ceremony along with the post.
Arez and Hiba excite their fans a few days ago when made their relationship official with a post on Instagram.
Hiba took to her social media to announce her relationship. The click showed her wearing the engagement ring.
“This is to announce that in this bustling world YOU are MINE! Shukar Allah and Mash’Allah.”