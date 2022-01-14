Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

14th Jan, 2022. 04:46 pm

Zendaya pens down her tribute to Ronnie Spector in an emotional Instagram Post

Zendaya, a well-known American actress, paid an emotional homage to the late legendary singer Ronnie Spector via social media on Friday.

Following the devastating news of the singer’s passing on Wednesday. The starlet, who will play the Be My Baby singer in an upcoming biopic, took to Instagram to offer a touching message for the artist.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya)

“This news really hurts my heart,” the Euphoria star began in the caption. It is weird to talk about her as if she isn’t here because she is so vibrant.”

Read more: Zendaya’s open ups about her emotional connection with ‘Euphoria’

“There was never a time when I didn’t see her with her signature red lips and big teased hair, a true rockstar through and through,” the 25-year-old actress added, adding that she was pleased to have met the Walking In the Rain singer.

“Knowing you, Ronnie, has been one of the greatest honors of my life,” she went on. “I could listen to your stories for hours and hours, so thank you for sharing your life with me.” Thank you for your incomparable skill, unwavering passion for performance, strength, tenacity, and grace.”

“There is nothing that could dull the brightness you cast,” she went on to say. I adore you and am happy about our friendship.

Read more: Spider-Man producer asks Tom Holland and Zendaya to ‘try not to’ date

Zendaya closed her letter by wishing that everyone had had the opportunity to meet Spector before she succumbed to cancer. The actress also revealed her desire to make Spector “proud” with her portrayal of the 1960s rockstar.

Zendaya also shared a monochrome photo of Spector and a snapshot of herself with The Ronettes’ lead singer alongside the homage.

