10th Feb, 2022. 06:29 pm
After business Kim Kardashian is ready to take the legal world by storm

Kim Kardashian is ready to pursue her dream of becoming an attorney, which she has had since she was a child.

Read more: Kim Kardashian reveals how she resisted her bizarre 2021 Met Gala outfit

On Wednesday, the 41-year-old KKW Beauty creator took to Instagram to share a photo of her notepads with the words “Kim is my lawyer” scrawled across them. As well as a stack of textbooks littered around a zoom call on her laptop.

Kim captioned the photo, “And so it begins again #lawschool.”

Read more: Kim Kardashian reveals the truth about her divorce from Kanye West

Kim decided to follow the footsteps of her attorney father Robert Kardashian when she opted for a baby bar exam. After failing three times, in December, the mother-of-four finally passed the test.

“I PASSED THE BABY BAR EXAM!!!! OMGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGG Gazing in the mirror, I am incredibly proud of the woman looking back today in the reflection,” she stated at the time.

