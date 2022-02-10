After business Kim Kardashian is ready to take the legal world by storm

Kim Kardashian is ready to pursue her dream of becoming an attorney, which she has had since she was a child.

On Wednesday, the 41-year-old KKW Beauty creator took to Instagram to share a photo of her notepads with the words “Kim is my lawyer” scrawled across them. As well as a stack of textbooks littered around a zoom call on her laptop.

Kim captioned the photo, “And so it begins again #lawschool.”

Kim decided to follow the footsteps of her attorney father Robert Kardashian when she opted for a baby bar exam. After failing three times, in December, the mother-of-four finally passed the test.

“I PASSED THE BABY BAR EXAM!!!! OMGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGG Gazing in the mirror, I am incredibly proud of the woman looking back today in the reflection,” she stated at the time.

