Web Desk BOL News

28th Feb, 2022. 05:04 pm
Angelina Jolie shares concerns for the victim of the Russian-Ukraine war

Angelina Jolie, a Hollywood icon, recently posted a message of prayer for the victims of the Russia-Ukraine issue.
In her role as a special envoy for the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Jolie turned to Instagram to issue a remark on the Russia-Ukraine war (UNHCR).
“Like many of you, I’m praying for the people of Ukraine,” Jolie wrote in a statement. Adding, “My focus, together with my @refugees colleagues, is on ensuring the protection and basic human rights of those displaced and refugees in the region.”

Read more: Angelina Jolie voices support for Violence Against Women Act on Capitol Hill

“We have already seen reports of casualties and people starting to flee their homes to seek safety. It is too soon to know what will happen. But the significance of this moment – for the people of Ukraine, and for the international rule of law – cannot be overstated,” she noted.

The link she shared led to a statement from the UNHCR. Which reads, “We are gravely concerned about the fast-deteriorating situation and ongoing military action in Ukraine.”

“The humanitarian consequences on civilian populations will be devastating. There are no winners in war. But countless lives will be torn apart,’ the statement continued.

Read more: Sean Penn shares his views on Russian invasion in Ukraine

According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the stoppage of Russian armed forces’ advance in Ukraine on Friday. But the operation was resumed Saturday afternoon after the Ukrainian leadership refused to talk.
In the midst of growing tensions over Russia’s military actions in Ukraine, Zelenskyy offered to Putin that they meet down at the negotiating table.

