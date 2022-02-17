Britney Spears felt heard when the Congress invited her to share her story

Britney Spears took to Instagram to post a photo of a letter she received from Congress inviting her to share her experience. Spears spoke about feeling “heard” in her captions below the photo. “I’m grateful that my experience was even acknowledged,” she wrote. Sam Asghari, her fiance, also mentioned her in the article.

Britney Spears’ conservatorship struggle was not easy. Even though the conservatorship was ended in November of last year, she admitted that it took her some time to recover. Spears expressed her gratitude at hearing from Congress in her new post, writing, “This letter was sent to me months ago… A request to tell my tale… I was immediately flattered. And at the time, I wasn’t even close to the point of recovery that I am today… First and foremost, I am grateful that my story was even MENTIONED!!!

For the first time in my life, I felt heard and important because of the letter!!! It’s extremely difficult to find people who understand and show empathy in a world where your own family is against you!!!!,” She added.

Spears’ letter, dated December 1, 2021, includes a congratulatory note for Britney and her attorney Mathew Rosengart on their historic triumph.

Britney’s tweet also drew a response from her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, who referred to her as “brilliant.” “Your boldness will inspire others, your strength will motivate many. And your voice has and will affect lives,” he said. You’re a formidable opponent. Beautiful. And powerful. This is why I refer to you as a lioness.”

