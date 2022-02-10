Brooklyn Beckham’s Sandwich costed producers $100,000

According to a Hollywood magazine, Brooklyn Beckham’s attempt to become a professional chef is costing producers a fortune.

According to reports, a recent eight-minute sandwich-making episode cost $100,000 and required a staff of 62 people.

Read more: Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz have a romantic lunch date in Los Angeles.

In an episode clip from Cookin’ With Brooklyn, he demonstrated how to make a bagel sandwich with a hash brown, coleslaw, and fried sea bream for his Instagram and Facebook followers.

Brooklyn did not make the sandwich in the video; instead, she smeared mayonnaise on the bread and piled the fixings on top.

Read more: Brooklyn Beckham accused of domestic violence

While frying hash browns, he begged for assistance because he didn’t know how to fry fish.

Professionals, including a ‘culinary producer,’ shot and put together the video.

According to the magazine, an insider said: “It’s never happened before. It’s the kind of crewing you’d see on a major television show.”

For the latest Entertainment News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com