Cash, drugs and keys recovered from Prince Harry’s ex girlfriend’s house

Prince Harry dated Cressida Bonas before marrying American actress Meghan Markle.

After stepping away from his royal duties, the Duke of Sussex relocated to California with his wife and children.

According to a report, police discovered a bag full of cash and narcotics inside Cressida’s home.

When asked about the incident, she stated that she was questioned by police following the incident.

“It looked like it came from the sky.” Two police officers arrived at my home shortly after. I allowed them in, perplexed, and they hurriedly rushed to collect the luggage. Money, cocaine, and keys to fancy cars were among the items found inside. They wanted to know if the items were mine. “Absolutely not,” I replied.

She went on to say, “The policemen returned later that evening, and I was interrogated for an hour. On our street, drug deals happen all the time. A hand through a car window, bent heads, and murmured murmurs all occur in a moment.”

