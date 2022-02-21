Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

21st Feb, 2022. 04:37 pm
Courteney Cox aka Monica Geller shared the feelings she had on the Friend's Reunion

Web Desk BOL News

21st Feb, 2022. 04:37 pm

After her role as Monica Geller on the hit television show FRIENDS, Courteney Cox became a household name. The actress, who also starred in the Scream franchise, is presently promoting her new show Shining Vale. While the actress will play a different role in this series than she has in the past. She did speak out about reconnecting with the cast of the classic sitcom.

Monica discussed what it was like to reunite with Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer for the Friends: The Reunion reunion special in a recent interview.

“It was such a moment where so many changes occurred,” Courteney Cox said. The reunion was quite moving. I adore these individuals. There’s a lot of history here.”

While Courteney’s Friends reunion made headlines last year, she just had another reunion in the spotlight. The actress reprised her role from the original Scream film in one of Hollywood’s biggest movies this year, the Scream reboot. Cox starred opposite ex-husband David Arquette and Neve Campbell in this reunion picture.

When it comes to Shining Vale, the show revolves around Pat Phelps (Courteney Cox), a former outcast turned author. Who rose to fame thanks to a blockbuster romance novel. She is attempting to finish her second work seventeen years later. While her marriage is on the rocks after cheating on her husband. Moreover, connecting with her two teenage children appears to be hopeless. Pat isn’t sure whether she’s unhappy, possessed, or both in the Starz series. Which launches March 6 and is both a horror and a comedy.

