Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

26th Feb, 2022. 03:26 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Dominic Fike have things to say for Tom Holland and Zendaya as a couple

Web Desk BOL News

26th Feb, 2022. 03:26 pm
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Euphoria has been one of HBO’s most popular shows. And the second season appears to have gotten even more attention than the first. The program, which stars Zendaya in the lead role, is slated to debut its season finale on February 27. And if there’s one curiosity that fans have about it, it’s whether Tom Holland will make a cameo appearance.

Read more: Spider-Man: No Way Home Special Features Promo: Watch Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew’s bloopers in the behind-the-scenes video

After the Spider-Man star remarked during the promotion of his MCU film that he’d love to make an appearance on his girlfriend’s show. Fans have been watching every episode with bated breath, hoping to find the actor.

When Dominic Fike, the show’s other main character, appeared on Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show, he was asked about the rumours regarding Holland’s cameo, and he had an unusual response.

Fike went on to say, “Without confirming or rejecting anything. Fike went on to offer an unusual tidbit about Tom Holland as a boyfriend.” “What I can tell you is that, despite being Spider-Man, Tom is a remarkably decent guy. You know, because you think you can do everything you want as Spider-Man. You can enter any room and simply point at someone’s girlfriend. That is not something he does. He kisses his lover on the lips while pointing at her.”

Read more: Marvel’s Spider Man 2 is releasing on PlayStation 5

While it’s unclear whether Tom will appear in the season finale. The film is likely to close on a high note before returning for a second season following its recent renewal.

For the latest Entertainment News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com

Read More

2 days ago
A biopic on Hollywood legend Buster Keaton is being made by James Mangold

A biographical drama film based on the life of Hollywood legend Buster...
2 days ago
8 awards will be presented before the live show in Oscars 2022

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has determined that winners...
2 days ago
Was playing Batman the childhood dream of Robert Pattinson?

Robert Pattinson spent his "entire childhood" dressing up as Batman, according to...
2 days ago
Another development in Harvey Weinstein sexual assault case

On Wednesday, a limo driver testified that he was driving Harvey Weinstein...
2 days ago
Actor Benedict Cumberbatch is getting a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame

Actor Benedict Cumberbatch will be honoured with a star on Hollywood's prestigious...
4 days ago
Salena Gomez on her idea of Rare Beauty!

When you reminisce about Disney in the 90s you will forever think...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

22 mins ago
Peta Murgatroyd request’s fans to pray for husband’s return from Ukraine

Peta Murgatroyd, who is most known for being a member of the...
2 hours ago
CTD Punjab arrests four terrorists in Lahore

LAHORE: Taking preemptive action against the possible terrorism, the Counter Terrorism Department...
3 hours ago
People of Sindh have to decide their future now: Mahmood Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday said the people of...
3 hours ago
Haleem Adil Shaikh to launch PTI’s Sindh Huqooq March from Ghotki today

Karachi: Sindh Opposition leader Haleem Adil Shaikh arrived at Ghotki in the...
Adsence Ad 300X600