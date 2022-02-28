Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

28th Feb, 2022. 06:56 pm
Green Day cancels concert in Moscow amidst Russia’s military intervention in Ukraine

Web Desk BOL News

In the wake of Russia’s military intervention in Ukraine, the American rock band Green Day has chosen to cancel their scheduled show in Moscow.

Read more: Angelina Jolie shares concerns for the victim of the Russian-Ukraine war
Green Day’s official Instagram account made the announcement.
“With heavy hearts, we have decided to cancel our scheduled show at Spartak Stadium in Moscow due to recent events. We understand that this isn’t about rock concerts in stadiums; it’s about something much bigger “the band clarified

The concert in Moscow was originally set on May 29. “But we also understand that rock and roll is eternal, and we are convinced that there will be a time and a place for us to return. At the time of purchase, refunds are available. Keep yourself safe. The band said in a joined statement.

Read more: Sean Penn shares his views on Russian invasion in Ukraine

In view of the current war between Russia and Ukraine, musical group AJR cancelled a concert scheduled for October in Moscow on Friday.

“Billie Joe Armstrong (lead vocalist and guitarist) and Mike Dirnt (backing vocals and bassist) founded the Green Day in 1987.
