Web Desk BOL News

17th Feb, 2022. 06:26 pm
Is Travis Baker moving to Napa?

Web Desk BOL News

17th Feb, 2022. 06:26 pm

In Travis Baker’s life, it’s all about what his heart desires. It’s no secret that the drummer is head over heels in love with Kourtney Kardashian. When they both uploaded an Instagram Story from mama Kris Jenner’s pool at her Palm Springs vacation home, the couple first hinted at their romance.

Read more: Kourtney Kardashian sheds light on her parenting

In February 2021, the KUWTK star made their romance Instagram official by posting a photo of the couple’s entwined hands on her account. The engaged couple recently went on a romantic getaway to Napa. Kourtney also shared adorable snaps from the trip on her Instagram stories. Including beautiful mountain views, a boomerang of the two walking side by side, a cozy candlelit dinner, and even a snap of a plate with both of their signatures.

Meanwhile, her soon-to-be hubby said on Twitter, “I’m relocating to Napa,” along with an emoji of a pair of sunglasses. Fans have speculated that this isn’t just a fun tweet.

Interestingly, Kourtney also shared a wonderful montage of all Kardashian-Baker images. Which captivated hearts with her head-over-heels love.

Read more: Are Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Baker Engaged? Find Out!

The couple spent Valentine’s Day with their families, which included Kourtney’s children Mason, Penelope, and Reign Disick, as well as Travis’ children Alabama, Landon Barker, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya.

For the latest Entertainment News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com

 

 

