Jennifer Lopez is very surprised to rekindle with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez is thankful for the chance to work things out with Ben Affleck again.

Yet Lopez confessed her curiosity with her revived romance with the Gone Girl star and revealed she still gets emotional about it in a recent interview with Ellen DeGeneres.

“Did you ever think everything would come full circle and end up like this?” Lopez was questioned by Ellen.

“I don’t think anyone was more astonished than we were,” she joked. “No, you could never picture something like that happening. It’s a lovely thing.”

Lopez previously told PEOPLE that having Ben Affleck as her partner had improved her life.

“I’ve never been in a better place. It’s just that we’re all in the midst of a particularly lovely period.”

“I feel very lucky, joyful, and pleased to be with him,” she expressed her gratitude. “We got a second opportunity, and it’s a lovely love story.”

