Josh Gad prefer Cinema rather than starring in Movies

Josh Gad has appeared in a number of big-budget films over his career, including ‘Murder on the Orient Express’ and ‘Beauty and the Beast,’ but he grew up preferring cinema.

He clarified, “When you see a movie like ‘Jaws,’ you’ll notice that the shark isn’t on screen for more than 20 minutes. And I believe we’ve bombastically dumbed down in terms of what we believe an audience can handle. In terms of delivering a tale gently, without feeling compelled to go a hundred miles per hour in every scene.”

Gad acquired a taste for comedy as a child, and he believes it helped his mother overcome her relationship problems.

According to a website, “There’s a reason why consumers seek out comedic entertainment. It’s a balm for the soul, a weapon against the darkness. And also a way for individuals to break free from their sadness. It was not only a way for me to cut through the anguish. But it was also a way for me to carry my mother, whose sadness I could feel on my shoulders, to a place where she could smile.”

“What starts out as a weapon in the guise of defense becomes something that gives you power,” the Hollywood star remarked. The older I became, the more I realised that if I could polish this skill set. It could not only help me through my personal trauma. But it could also be something I could pursue as a career.

