Kanye West opens up about his mental health issues

Kanye West has spoken up about his mental health issues, stating that he has felt “suicidal” in the past.

In his new Netflix documentary, ‘Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy,’ the 44-year-old rap musician opens up about his mental health challenges. Saying that he confronted Kid Cudi about his mental health and drug abuse concerns. During a recording session in 2018.

“Even when I had the house and the wife and the kids and the plaques. (I) would still have moments where I felt suicidal. Moments where I’m hooked to Percocets and don’t even realize it, you know what I’m talking about?” Kanye said.

In 2018, Kanye disclosed that he had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder. Also that he had been hospitalized in 2016 due to tiredness and sleep deprivation.

The director of the new three-part documentary, Clarence ‘Coodie’ Simmons, claimed it was “tough” to witness Kanye go through his troubles in public.

“It was terrible watching Kanye on TV knowing he had mental health concerns,” Coodie remarked.

“They were calling him insane, yet he seemed to be pleading for aid to me.” Kanye may have rubbed some people the wrong way in the past. But this was the first time it felt like he had truly lost the people.”

Meanwhile, Kanye recently apologized on social media for “harassing” Kim.

