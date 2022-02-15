Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

15th Feb, 2022. 01:53 pm
Kim Kardashian is hopeful for Kanye West

A source revealed how Kim feels about reuniting with West. After the rapper recently pleaded with her to get back together and restore their family. Kardashian is “hopeful” that Ye will move on in the future, according to the source.

The source also revealed how Kardashian has been dealing with Ye’s decision to go public with his feud with Pete Davidson. Saying, “Kim is attempting to ignore Kanye’s pleas for reconciliation on social media. She is currently really cheerful and having a great time. She likes where she is in life and is looking forward to the next chapter.”

For the sake of their children, the KUWTK alum will always be nice to Kanye, according to the insider, and hopes the rapper will understand they aren’t getting back together and be happy.

West, meanwhile, was seen texting to Kim that he was her “number one fan” and that she was his favorite person in the world while sharing photos of his private chats with her on Instagram. Kanye had stated in one of his posts that he believes the two would get back together.

After nearly six years of marriage, Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February of last year.

