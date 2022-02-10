Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

10th Feb, 2022. 06:50 pm
Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green have divorced legally

Meghan Fox and Brain Austin Green had filed for a divorce settlement a few months back and have been separated for 2 years now. Both of them have a separate beau in their life as well.

According to a local website, a court approved the former couple’s divorce papers on Tuesday.

Read more: Megan Fox celebrates her birthday with Machine Gun Kelly

In October 2021, Fox and Green filed for a divorce settlement. Noah, 9, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 5, are the couple’s children, and they have asked for joint custody.

According to the source, Fox and Green did not have a prenuptial agreement, so whatever assets they acquired during their marriage would be split 50/50.

Read more: Meghan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly receives congratulations from celebrities and fans

Meanwhile, Green and his girlfriend Sharna Burgess are expecting their first child. Megan, on the other hand, announced her engagement in January 2022 to beau Machine Gun Kelly.

