Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green have divorced legally

Meghan Fox and Brain Austin Green had filed for a divorce settlement a few months back and have been separated for 2 years now. Both of them have a separate beau in their life as well.

According to a local website, a court approved the former couple’s divorce papers on Tuesday.

In October 2021, Fox and Green filed for a divorce settlement. Noah, 9, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 5, are the couple’s children, and they have asked for joint custody.

According to the source, Fox and Green did not have a prenuptial agreement, so whatever assets they acquired during their marriage would be split 50/50.

Meanwhile, Green and his girlfriend Sharna Burgess are expecting their first child. Megan, on the other hand, announced her engagement in January 2022 to beau Machine Gun Kelly.

