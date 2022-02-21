Paris Jackson talks about her dying in every song she made

Paris Jackson, the only daughter of late singer Michael Jackson and Debbie Rowe, and sister to Prince, 25, and Bigi, 19, stated she avoids creating “happy” songs. Moreover, the majority of her songs are about her death.

“I don’t create pleasant tunes,” she explained. When I try to write a song, it generally turns into a song about my death.”

Paris Jackson told the audience at the St. Regis Resort in Aspen while promoting her new EP ‘The Lost’ that her song ‘Yellowbird’ was inspired by a breakup, according to a UK website.

“We broke up two years ago on Valentine’s Day,” she stated, according to the source. Therefore, I wrote this song, which I hope you enjoy. I’m sure he won’t!”

It comes after the ‘let down’ singer said she would “not be opposed” to working with her superstar aunt Janet Jackson, who is famed for singles including ‘That’s The Way Love Goes’ and ‘Love Will Never Do Without You.’

“We haven’t talked about it, but I’m not opposed to it!” she stated in January 2022. I enjoy working with a wide range of artists. It doesn’t matter what genre it is, I’m not turned off by it.

“I don’t see myself doing trap music anytime soon,” she says, “but I’m open to everything.”

