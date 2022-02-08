Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

08th Feb, 2022. 08:18 pm
Robert Irwin Chased by Crocodile in season finale of Crikey

Do not attempt this at home!

During the tumultuous fourth season finale of Crikey! It’s the Irwins, and Robert Irwin, Steve’s son, was nearly killed by a 12-foot crocodile.

 

Casper, the family’s croc, had been moved to a new home at the family’s Australia Zoo. Where the 18-year-old wanted to see how happy he was in his new cage.

Read more: WATCH VIDEO: US TikToker dyes pet dog red. It’s animal abuse, Internet Reacts

“If he’s coming out of the water giving tremendous strikes, that means he’ll be ready for the Crocoseum show.” Robert, who dived in with Casper as part of his test, added.

When Robert and his colleague, was in charge of keeping an eye on Casper’s girlfriend Wendy. That is when they entered the enclosure, he held out some meat and began stomping his feet to alert Casper. Who Robert described as “crazy” and “quite hard to see under the water.”

Read more: France bans wild animals in circuses

In the episode, Robert commented, “I have no idea how he’s going to react.” “And that, to be honest, is rather alarming.”

If only he knew what was going to happen next. Unfortunately, Casper began chasing Robert once he emerged from the water, causing him to drop the meat and shout, “Bail! Bail! Bail!”
It’s a terrifying scene that must be witnessed to be believed. Robert, on the other hand, is just relieved that he got it out alive.

For the latest Entertainment News Follow BOL News on Google News.

 

