Web Desk BOL News

10th Feb, 2022. 08:37 pm
Robert Pattinson talks about his girlfriend’s unexpected encounter

At his home, Robert Pattinson’s girlfriend Suki Waterhouse had an unexpected encounter with an ‘obsessive’ DC fan.

The Twilight star is getting rave reviews for his portrayal of the caped crusader in the upcoming film The Batman.

Pattinson revealed that a boiler repairman at his home turned out to be a die-hard fan of the superhero franchise when discussing the tremendous enthusiasm for his superhero film.

“He (repairman) just randomly started talking about what a DC fan he is,” the 35-year-old actor remarked in a recent interview with GQ. And I’m sitting there facing the other way, while my girlfriend keeps talking to him.”

“And I’m like, ‘Shut the (expletive) up!'” she says. ‘Why are you torturing me like this?’ She was a joy to watch. He said, smiling, “I was just chatting to an obsessed fan.”

The Tenet actor also revealed a rare glimpse into his fun chemistry with his ladylove, who recently persuaded him to reconsider visiting a zoo.

“Last night, I was talking to my girlfriend, and she was like, ‘You know, people don’t really enjoy zoos…'” he explained.

“I’d been considering a symbolic situation.” But then I thought to myself, ‘That’s extremely inappropriate, a sad bear pacing in circles,” he joked.

