Web Desk BOL News

28th Feb, 2022. 04:21 pm
Sean Penn shares his views on Russian invasion in Ukraine

Sean Penn, a Hollywood actor and filmmaker who is filming a documentary about Russia’s military operation in Ukraine, shared his thoughts on the situation.
Penn called Russia’s actions as a “brutal error” in a statement shared with a news channel.

Sean Penn arrives in Ukraine in the midst of the Russian invasion to film a documentary
“Mr. (Vladimir) Putin, I feel, has already made a heinous error that has cost lives and broken hearts. And if he does not repent, I believe he will have made a most heinous mistake for all of humanity. President (Volodymyr) Zelenskyy and the people of Ukraine have become historic emblems of bravery and principle. Ukraine is the proverbial tip of the democratic spear in the democratic embrace of aspirations. If we allow it to fight alone, we would lose our identity as a nation “he stated.

Milla Jovovich, who was born in Ukraine, is 'heartbroken' over Russia's invasion

On Thursday in Kyiv, the Oscar winner attended a press conference where he listened to Ukrainian government officials discuss the situation. Vice Studios collaborated with Vice World News and Endeavor Content on the documentary.

Penn last visited Ukraine in November 2021 to begin filming his documentary, which included a tour of the country’s military sites.

For the latest Entertainment News

