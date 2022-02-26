The real reason Pete Davidson deleted his InstaGram account

Pete Davidson just deactivated his Instagram account after only a week on the platform. Given that his return to Instagram coincided with his feud with Kanye West, it made the news. Davidson, who is dating Kim Kardashian, was trolled by West on social media several times. But that isn’t why he uninstalled the app.

Pete hasn’t deleted his social media account because of Kanye West, according to a gossip channel. In fact, a source told the portal that the reason for his deletion is different. “Pete deleted his IG because immediately after his first post he started receiving a deluge of messages. Both happy and negative, reminding him why he didn’t want social media in the first place,” a person close to Davidson said. “Kanye didn’t drive Pete off social media,” the person further claimed.

According to a source close to Pete, he is currently focused on his work and has several major projects in the works. The Saturday Night Live star wants to focus on all of the good things in his life right now. And since social media has its own share of negativity, it appears the comedian has decided to stay away from it once more.

While Pete didn’t share any postings regarding Kanye West during his one week on Instagram before deleting it. West was seen bragging about making the comic leave the platform because of his posts. “Ran Skete off the gram,” Kanye wrote in a recent post mocking Davidson.

