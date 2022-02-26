Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

26th Feb, 2022. 06:08 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

The real reason Pete Davidson deleted his InstaGram account

Web Desk BOL News

26th Feb, 2022. 06:08 pm
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Pete Davidson just deactivated his Instagram account after only a week on the platform. Given that his return to Instagram coincided with his feud with Kanye West, it made the news. Davidson, who is dating Kim Kardashian, was trolled by West on social media several times. But that isn’t why he uninstalled the app.

Read more: Pete Davidson once again deletes his Social Media account

Pete hasn’t deleted his social media account because of Kanye West, according to a gossip channel. In fact, a source told the portal that the reason for his deletion is different. “Pete deleted his IG because immediately after his first post he started receiving a deluge of messages. Both happy and negative, reminding him why he didn’t want social media in the first place,” a person close to Davidson said. “Kanye didn’t drive Pete off social media,” the person further claimed.

According to a source close to Pete, he is currently focused on his work and has several major projects in the works. The Saturday Night Live star wants to focus on all of the good things in his life right now. And since social media has its own share of negativity, it appears the comedian has decided to stay away from it once more.

Read more: Kanye West mocks Pete Davidson after he deletes his Instagram account

While Pete didn’t share any postings regarding Kanye West during his one week on Instagram before deleting it. West was seen bragging about making the comic leave the platform because of his posts. “Ran Skete off the gram,” Kanye wrote in a recent post mocking Davidson.

For the latest Entertainment News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com

Read More

3 hours ago
Peta Murgatroyd request's fans to pray for husband's return from Ukraine

Peta Murgatroyd, who is most known for being a member of the...
2 days ago
Pete Davidson once again deletes his Social Media account

Pete Davidson recently resurfaced on Instagram in the wake of Kanye West's...
2 days ago
Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor are back together after 5 years!

Ben Stiller recently announced in an interview that he and his wife...
2 days ago
A biopic on Hollywood legend Buster Keaton is being made by James Mangold

A biographical drama film based on the life of Hollywood legend Buster...
2 days ago
8 awards will be presented before the live show in Oscars 2022

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has determined that winners...
2 days ago
Was playing Batman the childhood dream of Robert Pattinson?

Robert Pattinson spent his "entire childhood" dressing up as Batman, according to...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Lock Upp
6 mins ago
Copyright infringement case filled against Kangna Ranaut’s Lock Upp

Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp is in legal danger just days before the...
7 mins ago
Nagaland State Lottery results Today 1 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM Winner List on, 26 feb 2022

Nagaland Lottery result held today on 26 Feb 2022. Today 1 PM,...
26 mins ago
Ryan Reynold hints to new developments in Deadpool 3

Deadpool 3's Ryan Reynolds promises fresh developments! The Fans have been on...
37 mins ago
Punjab DCs instructed to curb wheat & fertiliser smuggling

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Secretary (CS) Kamran Ali Afzal has directed all the...
Adsence Ad 300X600