Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

09th Mar, 2022. 08:20 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Jennifer Aniston dedicates Women’s Day for the women fighting in Ukraine in an emotional Instagram post

Web Desk BOL News

09th Mar, 2022. 08:20 pm
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Jennifer Aniston expressed her support for the ladies of Ukraine by writing a post honouring the female soldiers and activists who have bravely fought the Russian invasion in Ukraine. In honour of International Women’s Day, the actress published a poignant Instagram message saluting their bravery and calling them “amazing.”

Read more: Jennifer Aniston reacts to Paul’s Sexiest Man Alive honour, ‘This makes me so happy’

Sharing photos of Ukraine’s female soldiers who have stood tall and fought for their country’s survival. “Thinking about the women and girls in Ukraine and throughout the world who are valiantly fighting for their nation and people today – as warriors, as moms, as organisers, as refugee caretakers, as protestors, as journalists,” the actress wrote in a note honouring them.

“To these women risking their lives in Ukraine and other countries: you’re great, and the entire world is behind you,” the Friends star continued. Jennifer also included a special message for her supporters in the same text, informing them of options they can use to assist the people of Ukraine.

Read more: Jennifer Aniston looks classy with her new appearance for the first time in years

See the post here

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston)

Celebrities from Hollywood have been raising funds for the cause. David and Victoria Beckham offered $1 million on Tuesday to provide immediate assistance to the people of Ukraine. Another celebrity pair, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, recently announced that they would match donations up to $1 million. Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have also raised almost USD 18 million through a GoFundMe website.

For the latest Entertainment News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com

Read More

1 hour ago
Zoe Kravitz posted an Instagram story to clarify her comment in a recent interview

Zoe Kravitz took to Instagram Stories to clarify comments she made in...
3 hours ago
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan talks about minor details in the movie Turning Red that she loves

Turning Red, the latest film from Disney and Pixar, tells the wonderful...
4 hours ago
Florence Pugh is in talks for the cast of Dune: Part Two

The new MCU star Florence Pugh is in talks to join the...
1 day ago
Sandra Bullock talks about Channing Tatum's Nude scene in the movie The Lost City

Channing Tatum and Sandra Bullock, stars of the new adventure-romance film The...
1 day ago
Dua Lipa's hit song Levitating lands in legal trouble

After a copyright complaint was filed on her popular song Levitating, singer...
1 day ago
Kristen Stewart's reaction on receiving an Oscar Nomination!

Following the release of Kristen Stewart's latest film, Spencer, the star has...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Best posters from Aurat March 2022
13 seconds ago
Best posters from Aurat March 2022

The Aurat March placards and posters sparked a social media craze. From...
9 mins ago
Travis Scott on healing after the Astroworld tragedy

Travis Scott addressed the Astroworld tragedy once more in his recent post....
Pedro Neto
20 mins ago
Portugal winger Pedro Neto signs new long-term contract at Wolves

LONDON: Pedro Neto, a 22-year-old Portuguese winger, marked his birthday by signing...
Fawad PM Imran
20 mins ago
Fawad Chaudhry claims 184 MNAs standing strongly behind PM Imran Khan

Federal Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry has said Prime Minister (PM)...
Adsence Ad 300X600