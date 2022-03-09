Jennifer Aniston dedicates Women’s Day for the women fighting in Ukraine in an emotional Instagram post

Jennifer Aniston expressed her support for the ladies of Ukraine by writing a post honouring the female soldiers and activists who have bravely fought the Russian invasion in Ukraine. In honour of International Women’s Day, the actress published a poignant Instagram message saluting their bravery and calling them “amazing.”

Sharing photos of Ukraine’s female soldiers who have stood tall and fought for their country’s survival. “Thinking about the women and girls in Ukraine and throughout the world who are valiantly fighting for their nation and people today – as warriors, as moms, as organisers, as refugee caretakers, as protestors, as journalists,” the actress wrote in a note honouring them.

“To these women risking their lives in Ukraine and other countries: you’re great, and the entire world is behind you,” the Friends star continued. Jennifer also included a special message for her supporters in the same text, informing them of options they can use to assist the people of Ukraine.

Celebrities from Hollywood have been raising funds for the cause. David and Victoria Beckham offered $1 million on Tuesday to provide immediate assistance to the people of Ukraine. Another celebrity pair, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, recently announced that they would match donations up to $1 million. Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have also raised almost USD 18 million through a GoFundMe website.

