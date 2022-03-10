Kate Winslet is ready to grace the screen once again

Kate Winslet, took a break after her powerful portrayal as a Delaware County detective in the film ‘Mare of Easttown.’ However, she is once again ready to get back to work. In a recent interview Kate talked about her path, her triumphs, and what she’s looking forward to in 2022 in honour of International Women’s Day on Tuesday.

“I took a year off last year to spend time with my family and recoup from the success of ‘Mare of Easttown.’ It was good to take a breather. But I adore my profession and am eager to go back into it, ” a source quotes Winslet as saying.

“There’s nothing more exciting for an actor than being in a room with other performers. I’m desiring it once more. But, with so much on my plate this year, I’m eager to get started.”

In a future job, the Oscar winner will be able to realise a long-held desire of working with Andrea Riseborough. Whom she has “longed to work with for some time.”

“Her art has always piqued my interest. In everything she does, she is unique, honest, and captivating. Her presence fascinates me. She is unafraid and incredibly witty. In our house, ‘Death of Stalin’ is a particular favourite “Winslet agrees.

“I’m really looking forward to working with her later this year.”

She’s also hoping to work with Helen Mirren again. The two co-starred in 2016’s ‘Collateral Beauty,’ but only shared one scene.

“I’d love to collaborate with her more closely on something. Nobody else compares to her,” Winslet explains.

Winslet has received enough of guidance in her more than two decades in the profession. She now has a powerful message for other women who are entering the industry.

“Don’t expect the world to owe you something you didn’t earn through hard labour. It won’t be served to you on a silver platter,” the source quotes her as saying.

“Continue to experiment and practise, even if it’s only at home. Acting in front of a mirror is not a good idea. That only serves to reveal your facial expressions. However, it is more necessary to begin from the inside out. If you don’t get the role you truly want, don’t be too hard on yourself; just keep going.”

The bottom line, according to Winslet, is to “enjoy it.” “Acting is a pleasure and a joy. Just keep doing what you’re doing.”

