Travis Scott on healing after the Astroworld tragedy

Travis Scott addressed the Astroworld tragedy once more in his recent post. Opening up about his healing process after ten people died at his Houston event.

On Tuesday, the rapper announced the start of Project HEAL. A community-focused philanthropy and investment initiative through which Scott has vowed to contribute. Travis stated in his article that he wanted to use his resources to help others who were in need. Scott detailed his state of mind following the tragedy in the captions. In addition to offering the website and details about Project HEAL.

As Travis put it, “I’ve been taking the time and space over the last few months to grieve, contemplate, and do my best to help my community recover. Most importantly, I want to put my resources and platform to good use in order to make a difference. My family and I will be on this trip for the rest of our lives.”

In the statement, the rapper also stated that he and his crew have been working on actual solutions to make all events the safest venues possible. Scott also stated emphatically that the Astroworld victims will live on in his heart for the rest of his life.

Travis emphasised how he has worked in the past to improve the lives of youth and provide them with chances, and that he will continue to do so in the future, promising that the new project will provide ideas and technologies that will serve to be a catalyst for genuine change.

