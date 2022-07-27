A$AP Rocky sets fashion goals for the season with a vibrant beanie and pink track pants

A$AP Rocky grabbed attention when he stepped out in New York on Tuesday wearing a colorful beanie and pink track pants.

As he strolled through The Big Apple with members of his entourage, the beau of the Fenty Beauty mogul opted for a laid-back attitude.

The Good For You singer nailed the summer look with a graphic t-shirt, pink track pants with white stripes down the outside, a beanie with a variety of colours, and sneakers.

Large diamond earrings and a pair of bright pink sunglasses completed his fashionable ensemble.

The new father seemed to be rested.

The BET award winner and his girlfriend, Grammy winner Rihanna, 34, welcomed their first child, a son, in May.