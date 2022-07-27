When Rihanna leaves for dinner with A$AP, she appears effortlessly stylish in a corset top
singing feeling On Sunday night, Rihanna and her boyfriend A$AP Rocky went...
As he strolled through The Big Apple with members of his entourage, the beau of the Fenty Beauty mogul opted for a laid-back attitude.
The Good For You singer nailed the summer look with a graphic t-shirt, pink track pants with white stripes down the outside, a beanie with a variety of colours, and sneakers.
Large diamond earrings and a pair of bright pink sunglasses completed his fashionable ensemble.
The new father seemed to be rested.
The BET award winner and his girlfriend, Grammy winner Rihanna, 34, welcomed their first child, a son, in May.
