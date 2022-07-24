Advertisement
Along with her father Ethan Hawke, Maya Hawke promotes “The Last Movie Stars.”

Articles
Along with her father Ethan Hawke, Maya Hawke promotes “The Last Movie Stars.”

  • Hollywood actor Ethan Hawke gave his countless fans a sweet photo of him and his talented daughter Maya Hawke
  • The audience was astounded to see how much the actress resembled her mother Uma Thurman.
  • Maya, who gained international recognition for her role in the smash hit Stranger Things on Netflix, worked with her father to promote his upcoming docuseries, The Last Movie Stars.
In the image posted on Instagram on Saturday, Maya, who played Robin Buckley on the popular show, posed next to Moon Knight.

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Ethan Hawke (@ethanhawke)

The father-daughter team promoted an Instagram Live where Maya, 24, spoke with her father about his documentary. They invited fans and followers to watch.

The post received a lot of love and praise from fans.

Many people praised the attractive couple in the comments section.

Maya is the ideal fusion of Uma and Ethan, which I adore! She’s gorgeous like her parents!” exclaimed one user on the internet. Another person chimed in, “MY FAVORITE PEOPLE.”

“THE MOMENT WE’VE BEEN WAITING FORRRRRR,” read a third comment.

Levon Hawke, Maya’s father, is 20 years old, and his parents were wed from 1998 to 2005.

 

