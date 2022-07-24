Ethan Hawke feels daughter Maya Hawke was ‘meant to be’ in Stranger Things
Ethan Hawke has said to Entertainment Tonight that he does not feel...
In the image posted on Instagram on Saturday, Maya, who played Robin Buckley on the popular show, posed next to Moon Knight.
The father-daughter team promoted an Instagram Live where Maya, 24, spoke with her father about his documentary. They invited fans and followers to watch.
The post received a lot of love and praise from fans.
Many people praised the attractive couple in the comments section.
Maya is the ideal fusion of Uma and Ethan, which I adore! She’s gorgeous like her parents!” exclaimed one user on the internet. Another person chimed in, “MY FAVORITE PEOPLE.”
“THE MOMENT WE’VE BEEN WAITING FORRRRRR,” read a third comment.
Levon Hawke, Maya’s father, is 20 years old, and his parents were wed from 1998 to 2005.
