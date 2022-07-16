Camilla says it’s a nightmare grandkids can’t ‘look you in the face.’

The Duchess of Cornwall looked concerned about children’s usage of social media, which she described as a “double-edged sword.”

During an interview with the Daily Mail, the future Queen Consort, who will turn 75 on Sunday, stated, “Family is incredibly important.” I couldn’t function without mine.”

“Families don’t sit down any longer, do they, and have dinner,” she told the publication.

“Because I am ancient, in the old days we all sat down [to eat]. Now everyone is on their devices. People take those flipping phones [with them to the table]! You have to take them away from them.”

“Social media can achieve a lot of good, but then you have the nightmare of children going on and seeing things they don’t understand,” she continued.

“And then they can’t have a conversation or look you in the face.

I am always saying: ‘Stop it and look up at me [to her grandchildren]!’,” Camilla added. “It’s a nightmare. It makes me quite cross!”