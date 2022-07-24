Climate activists are outraged after Drake’s 14-minute private jet flight

Drake just admitted he has crush on an Australian maths teacher

Climate activists are criticising Canadian rapper Drake for a recent trip.

A Twitter account called Celebrity Jets tracked the One Dance singer’s 14-minute private flight from Toronto to Hamilton, landing him in hot water online.

Advertisement Canadians will complain about climate change then pay thousands to go to the next Drake concert, acting like he isn’t taking his private jet on flights from Hamilton to Toronto.https://t.co/jtISJI6kLB pic.twitter.com/n5lEdSDNNQ — Temur Durrani (@temurdur) July 22, 2022

Also Read Drake responds to criticism of his new album Drake - real name Aubrey Graham - shocked followers by announcing he'd...

According to the calculations, 1,522 litres of fuel were consumed during the 70-kilometer flight. The jet released about 4 tonnes of CO2 emissions into the atmosphere, harming the environment.

The enormous Boeing 767 aircraft, which recently completed two other flights from Toronto to Hamilton, took 18 minutes and 16 minutes, respectively.

Advertisement

“It’s extremely wasteful,” Ian Borsuk, climate campaign coordinator for Environment Hamilton, told the media. “As a single person, he’s probably emitting more on one flight than most people who make that drive emit in a month or even a year.”

On Twitter, many slammed the rapper for the wasteful flights.

Drake just flew 14 minutes on his private jet and made 4 tons of CO2 emissions. That’s the same amount of emissions the average person makes in a year. It would have taken an hour to drive the same distance. This is criminal. — Sommer Ackerman (@lifewithsommer) July 22, 2022

Advertisement

Also Read Drake confirmed his arrest rumours which his team was trying to hide Drake appears to confirm he had run-in with Swedish police in Instagram...

Drake’s Jet Landed in Hamilton, Ontario, CA. Apx. flt. time 14 Mins. pic.twitter.com/DeN1Wxh2MD — Celebrity Jets (@CelebJets) July 22, 2022

Along with Drake, model Kylie Jenner was criticised for taking private jets on brief vacations. The makeup mogul departed from Camarillo, California, and arrived in her private jet three minutes later in nearby Van Nuys.

Advertisement