Climate activists are outraged after Drake’s 14-minute private jet flight

Drake just admitted he has crush on an Australian maths teacher

  • Climate activists are criticising Canadian rapper Drake for a recent trip.
  • A Twitter account called Celebrity Jets tracked the One Dance singer’s 14-minute private flight from Toronto to Hamilton, landing him in hot water online.

According to the calculations, 1,522 litres of fuel were consumed during the 70-kilometer flight. The jet released about 4 tonnes of CO2 emissions into the atmosphere, harming the environment.

The enormous Boeing 767 aircraft, which recently completed two other flights from Toronto to Hamilton, took 18 minutes and 16 minutes, respectively.

“It’s extremely wasteful,” Ian Borsuk, climate campaign coordinator for Environment Hamilton, told the media. “As a single person, he’s probably emitting more on one flight than most people who make that drive emit in a month or even a year.”

On Twitter, many slammed the rapper for the wasteful flights.

Along with Drake, model Kylie Jenner was criticised for taking private jets on brief vacations. The makeup mogul departed from Camarillo, California, and arrived in her private jet three minutes later in nearby Van Nuys.

