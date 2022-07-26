Advertisement
David Harbour believed that "Stranger Things" wouldn't attract any viewers

  • Stranger Things star David Harbour recently acknowledged that he initially believed the show would be a “disaster.”
  • The actor recalled during his appearance on The One Show that he and other cast members believed no one would watch the series.

“I remember when we were shooting the first season. We were down in Atlanta, Netflix had given us a budget of about $20 and we thought…

“Halfway through, I remember my hair person coming up to me, about episode 4 we were shooting, and she said, ‘I don’t think it’s going to work’.

“So by the time we wrapped, I thought we wouldn’t get a second season, we’d be the first Netflix show ever to never get a second season. We thought no one would watch it, it was going to be a disaster.”

Meanwhile, Natalia Dyer also told The Independent, “Nobody knew if it was going to get picked up again after we finished filming season one.”

“There was really an air of, ‘We might never see each other again’.”

David Harbour stuns fans with his extreme body transformation for ‘Stranger Things’
David Harbour stuns fans with his extreme body transformation for ‘Stranger Things’

Stranger Things' David Harbour is discussing his physical transformation in detail. The...

“No one had any idea how successful the show would be,” she continued. “There was no preparation – there couldn’t have been, even if we’d known. It was a surprising and overwhelming shock. Then it was like, ‘OK, this is how it is now’.”

