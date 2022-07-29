Advertisement
Fans believe BLACKPINK's Jisoo AI avatar doesn't accurately represent her in person

Since its release, BLACKPINK’s exclusive song for PUBG Mobile has generated a lot of buzz.

The conversation is not only about the song, but also about Jisoo’s AI appearance, which bears no resemblance to her actual features at all.

The Ready for Love virtual music video, which features AI versions of the band members, is anticipated by fans.

Jisoo

Fans couldn’t stop comparing Jisoo’s appearance to her avatar as soon as the video game’s developer shared avatars created for a virtual music video.

Jisoo supporters expressed their conflicted emotions about it on Twitter.

While some fans thought Jisoo’s AI resembled IU more, others thought the avatar resembled Irene and Yeri from Red Velvet.

