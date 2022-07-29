Fans believe BLACKPINK’s Jisoo AI avatar doesn’t accurately represent her in person

Since its release, BLACKPINK’s exclusive song for PUBG Mobile has generated a lot of buzz.

The conversation is not only about the song, but also about Jisoo’s AI appearance, which bears no resemblance to her actual features at all.

Also Read BTS V beats BLACKPINK and becomes 6th most followed K-pop idol on IG BTS V beats BLACKPINK and becomes 6th most followed K-pop idol on...

The Ready for Love virtual music video, which features AI versions of the band members, is anticipated by fans.

Advertisement

Fans couldn’t stop comparing Jisoo’s appearance to her avatar as soon as the video game’s developer shared avatars created for a virtual music video.

Also Read A music video for BLACKPINK’s new song, “Ready for Love,” is forthcoming BLACKPINK will be dropping the music video for their collaboration track with...

Jisoo supporters expressed their conflicted emotions about it on Twitter.

While some fans thought Jisoo’s AI resembled IU more, others thought the avatar resembled Irene and Yeri from Red Velvet.