Edition: English
Here’s why ‘Stranger Things’ star Joseph Quinn sobbed during a fan Q&A session

Here’s why ‘Stranger Things’ star Joseph Quinn sobbed during a fan Q&A session

  • Stranger Things star Joseph Quinn’s video from the London Comic Con is going viral on the internet due to the actor’s emotional reaction to a sincere remark from a fan.
  • Quinn, who portrayed Eddie Munson in season four of the iconic sci-fi drama, was moved to tears after a fan complimented him for being’so polite’ at the convention after event personnel allegedly ‘rushed’ his meet and greet the day before.
  • Quinn, 29, was seen in the viral video conducting a Q&A at the convention when a fan expressed her thanks to the actor.
“Mine’s not really a question, it’s more of an extension of gratitude, really,” the fan could be heard in the video saying. “I’m sure a lot of us have heard what happened yesterday – whether it’s true or not – about how you were treated.”

“I think all of us are part of Eddie, we’ve all travelled far because we all really connect with you as well and you really made our weekend,” the fan added.

She further said, “You’ve really made mine as well, you were just so nice to me and my guide dog yesterday and however you were treated yesterday, you know, we are so grateful. Thank you!”

An emotional Quinn responded through tears, “Why’d you do that?

“That’s very kind of you. Thank you for your kind words,” he said. “I never expected this, in my career, ever,” he added.

Next Story