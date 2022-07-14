David Harbour opens up about protective instincts towards Stranger Things co-stars
Stranger Things star David Harbour talked about the pitfalls of fame with...
“Mine’s not really a question, it’s more of an extension of gratitude, really,” the fan could be heard in the video saying. “I’m sure a lot of us have heard what happened yesterday – whether it’s true or not – about how you were treated.”
“I think all of us are part of Eddie, we’ve all travelled far because we all really connect with you as well and you really made our weekend,” the fan added.
She further said, “You’ve really made mine as well, you were just so nice to me and my guide dog yesterday and however you were treated yesterday, you know, we are so grateful. Thank you!”
An emotional Quinn responded through tears, “Why’d you do that?
“That’s very kind of you. Thank you for your kind words,” he said. “I never expected this, in my career, ever,” he added.
