“He’s been in the public eye for so long. It’s such a weird thing to balance. Only a niche group knows exactly what it feels like. Brad was so gracious in helping someone like me,” said the 22-year-old.
The White House Down actress also shared details about her character in the movie.
“I love my character, Prince. She’s so crazy. I learned a lot about guns and just being a super cool assassin lady. I’ve always had a bit of action star in my bones,” remarked Joey.
Speaking of movie, the actress explained,
“Bullet Train is a truly larger-than-life film that I can’t believe I got to be a part of. I’ve been acting for a long time, but I had a zoom-out Hollywood moment of ‘Wow, this is insane. I’m in an action film directed by David Leitch with Brad Pitt.
“Brad is absolutely hysterical in this movie,” she concluded.
