Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Joey King discusses what she has learned from Bullet Train co-star Brad Pitt

Joey King discusses what she has learned from Bullet Train co-star Brad Pitt

Articles
Advertisement
Joey King discusses what she has learned from Bullet Train co-star Brad Pitt

Joey King discusses what she has learned from Bullet Train co-star Brad Pitt

Advertisement
  • Joey King recently revealed what she learnt from her co-star in Bullet Train, Brad Pitt.
  • “I learnt a lot from Brad, some wonderful personal life lessons,” she confessed in her most recent Men’s Journal interview.
  • The Kissing Booth actress spoke about the Hollywood celebrity with whom she spent screen time in her forthcoming action film.
Advertisement

“He’s been in the public eye for so long. It’s such a weird thing to balance. Only a niche group knows exactly what it feels like. Brad was so gracious in helping someone like me,” said the 22-year-old.

Also Read

Steven Piet uploads sweet post for fiancé Joey King
Steven Piet uploads sweet post for fiancé Joey King

Steven Piet uploads sweet post for fiancé Joey King. Joey gushed about...

The White House Down actress also shared details about her character in the movie.

“I love my character, Prince. She’s so crazy. I learned a lot about guns and just being a super cool assassin lady. I’ve always had a bit of action star in my bones,” remarked Joey.

Speaking of movie, the actress explained,

Also Read

Brad Pitt claims to have facial blindness
Brad Pitt claims to have facial blindness

The actor says he fears his battle has given people the impression...

Advertisement

Bullet Train is a truly larger-than-life film that I can’t believe I got to be a part of. I’ve been acting for a long time, but I had a zoom-out Hollywood moment of ‘Wow, this is insane. I’m in an action film directed by David Leitch with Brad Pitt.

“Brad is absolutely hysterical in this movie,” she concluded.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Celebrity News, Entertainment News, Featured News, Hollywood News, Lifestyle News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story