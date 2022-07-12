Joey King discusses what she has learned from Bullet Train co-star Brad Pitt

Joey King recently revealed what she learnt from her co-star in Bullet Train, Brad Pitt.

“I learnt a lot from Brad, some wonderful personal life lessons,” she confessed in her most recent Men’s Journal interview.

The Kissing Booth actress spoke about the Hollywood celebrity with whom she spent screen time in her forthcoming action film.

Advertisement

“He’s been in the public eye for so long. It’s such a weird thing to balance. Only a niche group knows exactly what it feels like. Brad was so gracious in helping someone like me,” said the 22-year-old.

Also Read Steven Piet uploads sweet post for fiancé Joey King Steven Piet uploads sweet post for fiancé Joey King. Joey gushed about...

The White House Down actress also shared details about her character in the movie.

“I love my character, Prince. She’s so crazy. I learned a lot about guns and just being a super cool assassin lady. I’ve always had a bit of action star in my bones,” remarked Joey.

Speaking of movie, the actress explained,

Also Read Brad Pitt claims to have facial blindness The actor says he fears his battle has given people the impression...

Advertisement

“Bullet Train is a truly larger-than-life film that I can’t believe I got to be a part of. I’ve been acting for a long time, but I had a zoom-out Hollywood moment of ‘Wow, this is insane. I’m in an action film directed by David Leitch with Brad Pitt. “Brad is absolutely hysterical in this movie,” she concluded.