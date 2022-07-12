Advertisement
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are reuniting? Details inside

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are reuniting? Details inside

Articles
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are reuniting? Details inside

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are reuniting? Details inside

  • Kim Kardashian and her ex-husband, musician Kanye West, divorced after nearly eight years of marriage.
  • While the news of the former couple’s divorce shocked the world, reports that Kim and West are rekindling their relationship have begun to circulate.

Fans of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star have recently noticed that the supermodel, who is presently in a serious relationship with comedian Pete Davidson, hasn’t been seen with her lover in weeks.

For the uninitiated, the former Saturday Night Live cast member, 28, is presently filming the comedic feature picture Wizards in Australia, while the SKIMS founder has been in Paris for Fashion Week.

Fans have labelled Kardashian and Davidson’s relationship as long-distance, fueling speculation that she may restart her romance with the Donda actor.

According to the Sun, one fan posted online,

“Anyone else getting the feeling that Pete being in Australia, Kim jaunting everywhere – that they’re on a break?”

Another added,

“I know the distance is due to working but [I don’t know] I just wonder if this is precursor to ‘our schedules are too complicated’, ‘timing is bad’ etc.”

