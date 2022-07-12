Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are reuniting? Details inside

Pete Davidson got Kim Kardashian Jasmine and Aladdin tattoo
Pete Davidson has another Kim Kardashian-related tattoo. The comedian has "Jasmine" and...
Fans of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star have recently noticed that the supermodel, who is presently in a serious relationship with comedian Pete Davidson, hasn’t been seen with her lover in weeks.
For the uninitiated, the former Saturday Night Live cast member, 28, is presently filming the comedic feature picture Wizards in Australia, while the SKIMS founder has been in Paris for Fashion Week.
Fans have labelled Kardashian and Davidson’s relationship as long-distance, fueling speculation that she may restart her romance with the Donda actor.
According to the Sun, one fan posted online,
“Anyone else getting the feeling that Pete being in Australia, Kim jaunting everywhere – that they’re on a break?”
Another added,
“I know the distance is due to working but [I don’t know] I just wonder if this is precursor to ‘our schedules are too complicated’, ‘timing is bad’ etc.”
Catch all the Celebrity News, Entertainment News, Featured News, Gossip News, Hollywood News, Lifestyle News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.