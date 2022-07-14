Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s wife, “creates a new type of stardom.”

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s love, is still going strong
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's love story is still on the go...
The mother of two is known to select her clothing and accessories with purpose, often depending on the meaning or creation process behind the piece. It appears that one fashion decision “foreshadowed her future” with Prince Harry.
A royal expert has claimed that this puts Meghan on a “path to unparalleled stardom.”
Speaking during the 2021 Channel 5 documentary, ‘Harry & Meghan Vs The Monarchy’, royal author Dylan Howard said: “They’ve created a new standard, and that is one to exploit themselves for profit.
“Meghan is creating a new form of celebrity for herself by securing deals with media conglomerates in the tens and hundreds of millions of dollars. It sets her on a path to unparalleled stardom.”
Prince Harry and Meghan’s life in the United States are thousands of miles apart from the royal realm of Windsor, where they lived as working royals.
The pair is scheduled to visit New York next week, when the Duke will speak to the United Nations during an informal gathering of the UN General Assembly on Monday, Nelson Mandela Day.
Catch all the Celebrity News, Featured News, Lifestyle News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.