Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s wife, “creates a new type of stardom.”

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s wife, “creates a new type of stardom.”

Articles
Advertisement
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s wife, “creates a new type of stardom.”

“I know you were trouble when you walked in”-Royals and Meghan Markle

Advertisement
  • Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is on a “road to unmatched popularity,” according to a royal expert,
  • The former Suits star is developing a “new sort of celebrity.”
  • The Duchess of Cambridge, who turns 41 in August, lives in a £11 million nine-bed estate in Montecito with her husband Prince Harry and their two children, three-year-old Archie and one-year-old Lilibet.
Advertisement

The mother of two is known to select her clothing and accessories with purpose, often depending on the meaning or creation process behind the piece. It appears that one fashion decision “foreshadowed her future” with Prince Harry.

Also Read

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s love, is still going strong
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s love, is still going strong

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's love story is still on the go...

A royal expert has claimed that this puts Meghan on a “path to unparalleled stardom.”

Speaking during the 2021 Channel 5 documentary, ‘Harry & Meghan Vs The Monarchy’, royal author Dylan Howard said: “They’ve created a new standard, and that is one to exploit themselves for profit.

“Meghan is creating a new form of celebrity for herself by securing deals with media conglomerates in the tens and hundreds of millions of dollars. It sets her on a path to unparalleled stardom.”

Prince Harry and Meghan’s life in the United States are thousands of miles apart from the royal realm of Windsor, where they lived as working royals.

Advertisement

Also Read

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry prepare for public appearance
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry prepare for public appearance

Prince Harry will give a speech at the United Nations during an...

The pair is scheduled to visit New York next week, when the Duke will speak to the United Nations during an informal gathering of the UN General Assembly on Monday, Nelson Mandela Day.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Celebrity News, Featured News, Lifestyle News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Ayeza Khan’s new photo makes round on social media
Ayeza Khan’s new photo makes round on social media
Abby De La Rosa shares pictures from day at the Park
Abby De La Rosa shares pictures from day at the Park
Naimal Khawar shares adorable photos with husband
Naimal Khawar shares adorable photos with husband
With Winter Illnesses in Full Swing, Include These Foods that Boost Immunity in your Diet
With Winter Illnesses in Full Swing, Include These Foods that Boost Immunity in your Diet
Hiba Bukhari looks exquisite in new photoshoot
Hiba Bukhari looks exquisite in new photoshoot
Watch: Fiza Ali's new video takes the internet by storm
Watch: Fiza Ali's new video takes the internet by storm
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story