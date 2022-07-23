Advertisement
Selena Gomez Celebrates Her 30th Birthday With pal Taylor Swift

Articles
  • Taylena for life! Selena Gomez celebrated her 30th birthday with a little help from bestie Taylor Swift.
  • “30, nerdy and worthy,” the Rare Beauty founder, 30, captioned a Friday, July 22, Instagram snap with the “All Too Well” songstress, 32.
  • One social media follower wrote, “TAYLENA STANS RISE.” “Icons queens lovers everything and more,” said another.
In the snap, the ladies huddled close for the camera as Swift help up the numbers “3” and “0” to represent her pal’s age. In a second photo, Gomez couldn’t contain her laughter while opening up a wrapped present.

While neither the Only Murders in the Building star nor the Pennsylvania native have revealed any additional details about Gomez’s birthday celebrations, fans were overjoyed to see these two besties reunited.

Swift and Gomez have been fast friends since 2008, when they met while dating brothers Joe and Nick Jonas. While the BFFs’ relationships with two-thirds of the Jonas Brothers did not work out, they have remained staunch supporters of one another.

“I knew from when I met [Selena] I would always have her back,” the “London Boy” singer — who’s been dating Joe Alwyn since May 2017 — told the Wall Street Journal in January 2020.

“In my life, I have the ability to forgive people who have hurt me. But I don’t know if I can forgive someone who hurts her.”

The Wizards of Waverly Place alum, for her part, told the WSJ that the duo “clicked instantly” and found a deep bond.

“We both went through s–t at the same time. She taught me a lot about how I should be treated at a young age,” Gomez recalled to the outlet.

Swift can count the Disney Channel alum as one of the members of her famed “squad,” which also includes Blake Lively, Gigi Hadid, Ed Sheeran and the Haim sisters.

 

