Shahid Afridi welcomed by a swamp of people in Okara

Shahid Afridi, a cricketer for Pakistan, is without a doubt one of the most adored athletes in the nation. He has won people over with his effort and humanitarianism. The former Pakistani captain is still one of the most well-liked athletes despite having retired from international cricket.
The swashbuckling all-rounder arrived in Okara and was greeted warmly by thousands of his admirers, demonstrating his celebrity once more. The crowd cheered loudly as soon as Afridi was sighted, and the former captain waved in appreciation of the supportive crowd.
‘The star player is in Okara for the promotion of his new food venture ‘Lala Darbar’
Afridi shared the love of the crowd by writing: Super thankful to all my fans from Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Kashmir, and all over the world for continuously supporting me. A quarter century and the love keeps increasing. Thank you for your faith in me. Here’s to a new chapter.
See the post here:
The love for Afridi is unmatched. He has indeed become the face of Pakistan, no matter the cricket, politics, or now in the food industry.
