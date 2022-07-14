The gender of Khloé Kardashian and ex-Tristan Thompson’s second child has been revealed

Khloe Kardashian and her cheating ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson are said to be expecting a child through surrogate.

According to many sources, the reality TV actress will have a baby boy with the NBA player, whom she split up with after his paternity issue.

“Khloé has always wanted a little brother for True and decided to go ahead with having the baby with the support of her family,” an insider spilled to the outlet.

The Kardashians star broke the internet earlier today after her representative announced that she is expecting another child with ex boyfriend.

“We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November,” the statement by Khloe’s rep read.

“Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing,” it added. “We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family.”

Advertisement The source also adds: “The baby was conceived via surrogate before it was revealed to Khloe and the public that Tristan was having a baby with someone else in December.”

Since then, Khloe has been hounded by internet haters who have criticised her for having a second child with the serial cheater.

However, a source told the tabloid that Khloe and Tristan have not reconciled and have not interacted since December 2021, except from co-parenting their kid.