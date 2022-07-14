Khloe Kardashian facing backlash after 2003 photo resurfaced
The Kardashians star broke the internet earlier today after her representative announced that she is expecting another child with ex boyfriend.
“We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November,” the statement by Khloe’s rep read.
“Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing,” it added. “We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family.”
The source also adds: “The baby was conceived via surrogate before it was revealed to Khloe and the public that Tristan was having a baby with someone else in December.”
Since then, Khloe has been hounded by internet haters who have criticised her for having a second child with the serial cheater.
However, a source told the tabloid that Khloe and Tristan have not reconciled and have not interacted since December 2021, except from co-parenting their kid.
