The Sandman by Neil Gayman’s trailer premieres on Netflix

The first full trailer for Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman, a Netflix adaptation of the well-known DC comic series, was unveiled today

It was unveiled at Comic-Con after decades of work and dedication from Joseph Gordon Levitt.

The 10-episode drama starring Tom Sturridge tells the tale of an alternate reality known as the Dreaming that comes to life when people go to sleep.

Sturridge portrays The Sandman, the Master of Dreams who creates the darkest fantasies and fears of people.

Dream going missing sets off a chain of events that threatens both the Dreaming and Waking worlds, and this is where the story takes a turn.

Cast:

It includes;

Patton Oswalt

Vivienne Acheampong

Gwendoline Christie

Charles Dance

Jenna Coleman

Stephen Fry

Kirby Howell-Baptiste

Mason Alexander Park

Donna Preston,

Vanesu Samunyai (fka Kyo Ra)

Asim Chaudhry

Sanjeev Bhaskar

Joely Richardson

Niamh Walsh

Sandra James-Young

Neil Gaiman reportedly provided some insight into the finished product to Deadline and asserted, “It has truly been a breath of fresh air how committed everyone has been to making this series perfect. It’s amazing to me that Sandman is being created for the fans who have given it their all. I can’t wait for people to see this show because it’s been really special.”

Neil Gaiman created The Sandman, a Warner Bros. Television production. He co-wrote the comic book series with Mike Dringenberg and Sam Keith. On Netflix, it will begin streaming on August 5.

