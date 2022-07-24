The Sandman by Neil Gayman’s trailer premieres on Netflix

The Sandman: Teaser depicts Morpheus’ rescue from prison
Netflix has unveiled the teaser trailer for The Sandman. The show, based...
Sturridge portrays The Sandman, the Master of Dreams who creates the darkest fantasies and fears of people.
Dream going missing sets off a chain of events that threatens both the Dreaming and Waking worlds, and this is where the story takes a turn.
It includes;
Neil Gaiman reportedly provided some insight into the finished product to Deadline and asserted, “It has truly been a breath of fresh air how committed everyone has been to making this series perfect. It’s amazing to me that Sandman is being created for the fans who have given it their all. I can’t wait for people to see this show because it’s been really special.”
Neil Gaiman created The Sandman, a Warner Bros. Television production. He co-wrote the comic book series with Mike Dringenberg and Sam Keith. On Netflix, it will begin streaming on August 5.
