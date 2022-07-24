Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
The Sandman by Neil Gayman’s trailer premieres on Netflix

The Sandman by Neil Gayman’s trailer premieres on Netflix

Articles
Advertisement
The Sandman by Neil Gayman’s trailer premieres on Netflix

The Sandman by Neil Gayman’s trailer premieres on Netflix

Advertisement
  • The first full trailer for Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman, a Netflix adaptation of the well-known DC comic series, was unveiled today
  • It was unveiled at Comic-Con after decades of work and dedication from Joseph Gordon Levitt.
  • The 10-episode drama starring Tom Sturridge tells the tale of an alternate reality known as the Dreaming that comes to life when people go to sleep.
Advertisement

Sturridge portrays The Sandman, the Master of Dreams who creates the darkest fantasies and fears of people.

Also Read

The Sandman: Teaser depicts Morpheus’ rescue from prison
The Sandman: Teaser depicts Morpheus’ rescue from prison

Netflix has unveiled the teaser trailer for The Sandman. The show, based...

Dream going missing sets off a chain of events that threatens both the Dreaming and Waking worlds, and this is where the story takes a turn.

Cast:

It includes;

    Advertisement
  •  Boyd Holbrook
  • Patton Oswalt
  • Vivienne Acheampong
  • Gwendoline Christie
  • Charles Dance
  • Jenna Coleman
    • Advertisement
  • David Thewlis
  • Stephen Fry
  • Kirby Howell-Baptiste
  • Mason Alexander Park
  • Donna Preston,
  • Vanesu Samunyai (fka Kyo Ra)
    • Advertisement
  • John Cameron Mitchell
  • Asim Chaudhry
  • Sanjeev Bhaskar
  • Joely Richardson
  • Niamh Walsh
  • Sandra James-Young
    • Advertisement
  • Razane Jammal

Neil Gaiman reportedly provided some insight into the finished product to Deadline and asserted, “It has truly been a breath of fresh air how committed everyone has been to making this series perfect. It’s amazing to me that Sandman is being created for the fans who have given it their all. I can’t wait for people to see this show because it’s been really special.”

Also Read

Neil Gaiman’s novel The Sandman is expected to have it’s Hindi rendition
Neil Gaiman’s novel The Sandman is expected to have it’s Hindi rendition

Audible's Hindi rendition of author Neil Gaiman's popular novel 'The Sandman,' is...

Neil Gaiman created The Sandman, a Warner Bros. Television production. He co-wrote the comic book series with Mike Dringenberg and Sam Keith. On Netflix, it will begin streaming on August 5.

WATCH:

Advertisement

Read More News On

Catch all the Celebrity News, Entertainment News, Featured News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story