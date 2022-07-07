Advertisement
To pay Johnny Depp, Amber Heard has joined OnlyFans?

To pay Johnny Depp, Amber Heard has joined OnlyFans?

  • Amber Heard has recently been surrounded by new rumours that she has opened her OnlyFans account in order to pay Johnny Depp a large quantity of money in damages.
  • Damages seem to be quite huge for Amber Heard
  • In the midst of allegations of the Aquaman actor’s financial problems, TikTok user meachreacts21 reported that Heard has joined the app.
“Heard has done the impossible,” the user claimed before adding. “She actually started an O.F. [OnlyFans] and guess how much the subscription is? $6 million.

“And guess who’s supporting this? Travis Scott!”

However, Newsweek published a fact-check report about the claims suggesting that the account is no way affiliated with Heard.

“The ‘Aquaman’ star has never publicly announced that she has joined the growing list of celebrities to have launched an account on OnlyFans,” the report read.

“In the TikTok video making the claim, it was clear to see that the OnlyFans page displayed was in no way affiliated with Heard.

“The tone of the TikTok video appears to be somewhat satirical in nature, suggesting that the uploader himself did not seriously present the claims as facts.

“Posts on other platforms, including Twitter and Reddit, suggesting Heard was forced to open an account on the platform, were also unevidenced.

“With no known OnlyFans account being publicly affiliated with Heard there is, of course, no Scott to serve as her purported $6 million subscribers.”

