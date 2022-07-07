To pay Johnny Depp, Amber Heard has joined OnlyFans?

Amber Heard is attacked by Johnny Depp’s admirers over her beauty
Heard has been found to have the most beautiful face in the...
“Heard has done the impossible,” the user claimed before adding. “She actually started an O.F. [OnlyFans] and guess how much the subscription is? $6 million.
“And guess who’s supporting this? Travis Scott!”
However, Newsweek published a fact-check report about the claims suggesting that the account is no way affiliated with Heard.
“The ‘Aquaman’ star has never publicly announced that she has joined the growing list of celebrities to have launched an account on OnlyFans,” the report read.
“In the TikTok video making the claim, it was clear to see that the OnlyFans page displayed was in no way affiliated with Heard.
“The tone of the TikTok video appears to be somewhat satirical in nature, suggesting that the uploader himself did not seriously present the claims as facts.
“Posts on other platforms, including Twitter and Reddit, suggesting Heard was forced to open an account on the platform, were also unevidenced.
“With no known OnlyFans account being publicly affiliated with Heard there is, of course, no Scott to serve as her purported $6 million subscribers.”
Catch all the Celebrity News, Entertainment News, Featured News, Hollywood News, Lifestyle News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.