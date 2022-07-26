Advertisement
Track listing for TWICE's new album, "Between 1&2," is released

Track listing for TWICE’s new album, “Between 1&2,” is released

Track listing for TWICE’s new album, “Between 1&2,” is released

Track listing for TWICE’s new album, “Between 1&2,” is released

On July 26, JYP Entertainment posted the track listing for TWICE’s upcoming mini-album, “BETWEEN 1&2,” to their social media accounts.

The new album’s track listing reveals that it starts off with “Talk that Talk,” followed by “Queen of Hearts,” “Basics,” “Trouble,” and “Brave.” In all, there are seven tracks on the album, including “Gone” and “When We Were Kids.”

The hit songs “KNOCK KNOCK,” “What is Love?” and “The Feels” by TWICE were all written by Lee Woo Min, who also wrote the title song for the album.

TWICE delighted fans by announcing their first comeback in 2022 in a captivating teaser image earlier. raised interest in the story that will be told in this new album.

