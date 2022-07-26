Track listing for TWICE’s new album, “Between 1&2,” is released

Jennifer Lopez doesn’t think twice about ex Alex Rodriguez or his love life
Source revealed that Jennifer Lopez doesn't think about her Ex She wishes...
On July 26, JYP Entertainment posted the track listing for TWICE’s upcoming mini-album, “BETWEEN 1&2,” to their social media accounts.
The new album’s track listing reveals that it starts off with “Talk that Talk,” followed by “Queen of Hearts,” “Basics,” “Trouble,” and “Brave.” In all, there are seven tracks on the album, including “Gone” and “When We Were Kids.”
The hit songs “KNOCK KNOCK,” “What is Love?” and “The Feels” by TWICE were all written by Lee Woo Min, who also wrote the title song for the album.
TWICE delighted fans by announcing their first comeback in 2022 in a captivating teaser image earlier. raised interest in the story that will be told in this new album.
Catch all the Celebrity News, Entertainment News, Featured News, K-Pop News, Music News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.