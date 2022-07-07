Will the Queen make an essential phone call after returning to Windsor?

The queen recently travelled to Scotland to reside at the Palace of Holyroodhouse

Her Majesty met with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon in a vital meeting as Scotland prepares to hold a referendum on independence from the United Kingdom.

However, the British government experienced difficult changes during her absence from Buckingham Palace.

Boris Johnson, the current Prime Minister, has entered a crisis with the British Parliament, with some officials resigning in protest of Johnson’s resignation.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak stated,

“The public rightly expects the government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously,” adding, “I recognize this may be my last ministerial job, but I believe these standards are worth fighting for and that is why I am resigning.”

Queen Elizabeth plays a more ceremonial role in administration, although she has the authority to ask the prime minister to resign.

Vernon Bogdanor, a lecturer at King’s College London, told The List that the monarch should not abuse her position.

"She's got quite wide legal powers but in a constitutional monarchy she shouldn't use them except in very extreme circumstances," he said.