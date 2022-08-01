Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
After battling depression, Gigi Hadid’s mother Yolanda has returned to social media

After battling depression, Gigi Hadid’s mother Yolanda has returned to social media

Articles
Advertisement
After battling depression, Gigi Hadid’s mother Yolanda has returned to social media

After battling depression, Gigi Hadid’s mother Yolanda has returned to social media

Advertisement
  • Yolanda Hadid made her social media comeback after a nine-month absence when she disclosed that after the death of her mother
  • She struggled with sadness and a relapse of her lyme disease.

The mother of supermodels Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid wrote a lengthy post on Instagram about the mental hardship she experienced and how being disconnected from her phone allowed her to “reevaluate” her life.

Advertisement

Also Read

Gigi Hadid Shares Rare Photo of Zayn Malik & Daughter Khai on Father’s Day
Gigi Hadid Shares Rare Photo of Zayn Malik & Daughter Khai on Father’s Day

Gigi Hadid shared a rare Instagram photo of her and Zayn Malik's...

“Coming back from a 9 month social media hiatus, a time to reevaluate my life,” the 58-year-old wrote beside a picture of herself with “Nine month social media detox completed” written on it.

“After the loss of my mother i really struggled with depression followed by a lyme relapse,” Hadid wrote about her mother Ans van den Herik death. “The emotional stress and grief strongly effected my immune system.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by YOLANDA (@yolanda.hadid)

Advertisement

“My phone addiction didn’t help either, it started to take so much time away from being present in my life. Its so easy to get lost in other peoples stories while forgetting to live and love your own,” she added.

Also Read

The Super Model Gigi Hadid awestruck her fans
The Super Model Gigi Hadid awestruck her fans

Supermodel Gigi Hadid awed her fans by posting her amazing and beautiful...

“Texting is so much easier then picking up the phone and calling someone. We are all guilty of it,” Hadid wrote before adding, “I realized that we are slowly starting to lose the art of communication and its creating a deep loneliness within us.”

The much-needed social media vacation, she continued, had been a “great reset” and had enabled her to “stop the habit of picking up my phone 50 times a day.”

Advertisement

“Learning to focus on myself, my health journey and being present in this moment of my life,” Hadid revealed. “Time has slowed down and feels a lot calmer, more time to just sit and actually read a book, time to reconnect with people, be creative and most importantly time with my family.”

Hadid signed off as she added, “I am excited to be back and see what you’ve all been up too.”

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Celebrity News, Entertainment News, Featured News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Ayeza Khan is enjoying her vacation with favourite people
Ayeza Khan is enjoying her vacation with favourite people
Amna Ilyas faces criticism for controversial selfie
Amna Ilyas faces criticism for controversial selfie
Hania Aamir celebrated her 26th birthday with friends
Hania Aamir celebrated her 26th birthday with friends
BTS Jimin opens about missing band member Jin
BTS Jimin opens about missing band member Jin
Camilla 'barely moves' in public without 'glancing at' King Charles III
Camilla 'barely moves' in public without 'glancing at' King Charles III
Wahaj Ali and Bilal Saeed dance together at a wedding
Wahaj Ali and Bilal Saeed dance together at a wedding
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story