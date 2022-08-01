Yolanda Hadid made her social media comeback after a nine-month absence when she disclosed that after the death of her mother

She struggled with sadness and a relapse of her lyme disease.

The mother of supermodels Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid wrote a lengthy post on Instagram about the mental hardship she experienced and how being disconnected from her phone allowed her to “reevaluate” her life.

“Coming back from a 9 month social media hiatus, a time to reevaluate my life,” the 58-year-old wrote beside a picture of herself with “Nine month social media detox completed” written on it.

“After the loss of my mother i really struggled with depression followed by a lyme relapse,” Hadid wrote about her mother Ans van den Herik death. “The emotional stress and grief strongly effected my immune system.

“My phone addiction didn’t help either, it started to take so much time away from being present in my life. Its so easy to get lost in other peoples stories while forgetting to live and love your own,” she added.

“Texting is so much easier then picking up the phone and calling someone. We are all guilty of it,” Hadid wrote before adding, “I realized that we are slowly starting to lose the art of communication and its creating a deep loneliness within us.”

The much-needed social media vacation, she continued, had been a “great reset” and had enabled her to “stop the habit of picking up my phone 50 times a day.”

“Learning to focus on myself, my health journey and being present in this moment of my life,” Hadid revealed. “Time has slowed down and feels a lot calmer, more time to just sit and actually read a book, time to reconnect with people, be creative and most importantly time with my family.”

Hadid signed off as she added, “I am excited to be back and see what you’ve all been up too.”