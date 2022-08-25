Salman Khan gave tribute to Sawan Kumar after his passing

Director and producer Sawan Kumar Tak passed away on Thursday night at a hospital in Mumbai.

Salman Khan, a superstar, posted on social media to express his sorrow after the news surfaced.

Salman posted a vintage photo of himself with the late filmmaker on Instagram.

Salman wrote, “May u rest in peace my dear Sawan ji. Have always loved n respected u.” Look at this:

According to reports, Sawan Kumar Tak had lung-related illnesses as well as heart trouble. He had been receiving treatment in an intensive care unit at a Mumbai hospital for the past few days while in a serious condition.

With the Meena Kumari and Mumtaz-starring film “Gomti Ke Kinare,” he made his directorial debut. Additionally, he exposed the profession to outstanding performers like Sanjeev Kumar and Mehmood Junior, a.k.a. Naeem Sayyed. ‘Naunihal,’ which he produced on a tight budget, received a Presidential mention at the National Awards. Sanjeev Kumar also made his Bollywood film debut with “Naunihal.”

Salman and Pooja Hegde are presently filming “Bhaijaan” for their upcoming movie. Additionally, he has the films “Kick 2” with Jacqueline Fernandez and “Tiger 3” with Katrina Kaif.