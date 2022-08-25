Salman Khan gave tribute to Sawan Kumar after his passing

Sawan Kumar Tak passes away at 86 due to heart failure
The director, producer, writer, and lyricist of countless Bollywood hits, Sawan Kumar...
Director and producer Sawan Kumar Tak passed away on Thursday night at a hospital in Mumbai. His nephew, Navin Kumar Tak, informed of his passing. Salman Khan, a superstar, posted on social media to express his sorrow after the news surfaced.
Salman posted a vintage photo of himself with the late filmmaker on Instagram. He also wrote him a meaningful message as a way of lovingly remembering him.
Salman wrote, “May u rest in peace my dear Sawan ji. Have always loved n respected u.” Look at this:
Advertisement
AdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
According to reports, Sawan Kumar Tak had lung-related illnesses as well as heart trouble. He had been receiving treatment in an intensive care unit at a Mumbai hospital for the past few days while in a serious condition.
With the Meena Kumari and Mumtaz-starring film “Gomti Ke Kinare,” he made his directorial debut. Additionally, he exposed the profession to outstanding performers like Sanjeev Kumar and Mehmood Junior, a.k.a. Naeem Sayyed. ‘Naunihal,’ which he produced on a tight budget, received a Presidential mention at the National Awards. Sanjeev Kumar also made his Bollywood film debut with “Naunihal.”
Salman and Pooja Hegde are presently filming “Bhaijaan” for their upcoming movie. Additionally, he has the films “Kick 2” with Jacqueline Fernandez and “Tiger 3” with Katrina Kaif.
Catch all the Celebrity News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.