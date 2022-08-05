Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sania Mirza fitness training wowed the internet

Sania Mirza fitness training wowed the internet

Articles
Advertisement
Sania Mirza fitness training wowed the internet

Sania Mirza fitness training wowed the internet

Advertisement
  • Sania Mirza is a former tennis prodigy from India and the wife of Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik
  • She has gained internet fame for her commitment to fitness after letting followers see some of her workouts.
  • She can be seen in a video shared by celebrity trainer Yasir Khan working out hard and setting fitness objectives.
Advertisement

Sania Mirza is a former tennis prodigy from India and the wife of Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik. She has gained internet fame for her commitment to fitness after letting followers see some of her workouts.

The 35-year-old tennis champion can be seen in a video. Shared by celebrity trainer Yasir Khan working out hard and setting fitness objectives.

Also Read

Shoaib Malik And Sania Mirza Wishes Everyone A Happy Eid
Shoaib Malik And Sania Mirza Wishes Everyone A Happy Eid

Like all other celebrities, this family is not coming slow  in sharing...

Revealing that Sania has lost wight and is giving her absolute best, Khan stated,”Game, Set & Match! 6 sessions in & @mirzasaniar has already dropped 2-3 KGS of her weight which she was struggling with ????

The gym is her new court where all the action happens, she is giving it her absolute best & working very hard towards her transformation. When training an athlete like Sania, I specifically keep in mind the combination of strength, power, flexibility & conditioning keeping in mind that her sport requires the above in combination ????”

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

Advertisement

A post shared by Yasir Khan (@yasir_khan_official)

Also Read

Sania Mirza reveals most challenging thing, know here
Sania Mirza reveals most challenging thing, know here

Sania Mirza has shared a picture with her son and revealed the...

“She definitely comes with a mindset to smash her sessions & she has started mastering her movements ????️‍♀️ She is definitely an ACE in the gym & that is not a backhanded compliment ???? As days progress, I am more & more excited to be working with Sania & helping her transform her life ⭐️”, he concluded.

Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Celebrity News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story