Sania Mirza fitness training wowed the internet

Sania Mirza is a former tennis prodigy from India and the wife of Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik

She has gained internet fame for her commitment to fitness after letting followers see some of her workouts.

She can be seen in a video shared by celebrity trainer Yasir Khan working out hard and setting fitness objectives.

The 35-year-old tennis champion can be seen in a video. Shared by celebrity trainer Yasir Khan working out hard and setting fitness objectives.

Revealing that Sania has lost wight and is giving her absolute best, Khan stated,”Game, Set & Match! 6 sessions in & @mirzasaniar has already dropped 2-3 KGS of her weight which she was struggling with ????

The gym is her new court where all the action happens, she is giving it her absolute best & working very hard towards her transformation. When training an athlete like Sania, I specifically keep in mind the combination of strength, power, flexibility & conditioning keeping in mind that her sport requires the above in combination ????”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yasir Khan (@yasir_khan_official)

“She definitely comes with a mindset to smash her sessions & she has started mastering her movements ????️‍♀️ She is definitely an ACE in the gym & that is not a backhanded compliment ???? As days progress, I am more & more excited to be working with Sania & helping her transform her life ⭐️”, he concluded.