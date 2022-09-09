Advertisement
Articles
The NBA and its players’ union, the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA), have established a multi-year agreement with Sorare, a Paris-based startup. Sorare has been named the National Basketball Association’s “Official NFT Fantasy Partner” (NBA). Not only that, but the NBA is working with Sorare to create an NFT-based fantasy basketball game.

“Sorare has built an innovative gaming experience that creates a whole new way for fans worldwide to interact with and learn more about our players,” NBPA Executive Director Tamika Tremaglio stated “We are very excited about this partnership and the effect Sorare will have on the growth of the players and the game globally.”

Users will create a lineup of NFT-based collectables portraying NBA stars who will receive points based on their real-life performance in the fantasy game. The game will be launched in October, just in time for the 2022-23 season.

Following Major League Baseball (MLB) in July, the NBA is the next major sports league to join with Sorare. Last year, Sorare’s NFT capabilities were used by the Bundesliga, Germany’s top-tier soccer league, and La Liga, Spain’s equivalent.

Sorare creates NFT-based sports games with major league and team rights. According to the company, there are 2 million registered customers across 185 countries.

The NBA’s digital asset-related activities are already well established, thanks to the digital collectibles platform Top Shot, which allows fans to purchase game highlights on the Flow blockchain. In May, Top Shot sales surpassed $1 billion.

